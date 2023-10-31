Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
Can we anticipate Roman Josi finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Josi averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.