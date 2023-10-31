Roman Josi will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Roman Josi vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Josi has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of eight games this year, Josi has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of eight games this season, Josi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Josi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Josi Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 4 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

