The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. There are prop bets for O'Reilly available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:28 on the ice per game.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in three of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

O'Reilly has registered a point in a game four times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

O'Reilly has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 3 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.