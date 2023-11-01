Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Blues on November 1, 2023
Mikko Rantanen and Robert Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues square off at Ball Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 20:52 per game.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Nathan MacKinnon's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|6
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Thomas has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games for St. Louis, good for five points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
