Clint Capela's Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 127-113 win versus the Timberwolves, Capela tallied two points and five blocks.

Below, we break down Capela's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per game last year, 17th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the league last year, conceding 43 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.8 per contest.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 15 9 8 0 0 3 1 3/10/2023 29 8 10 0 0 1 0 3/8/2023 25 13 3 1 0 1 1 2/28/2023 35 13 15 3 0 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.