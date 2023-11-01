Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County This Week
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Cobb County, Georgia this week? We've got you covered.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
South Cobb High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprayberry High School at Pope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillgrove High School at McEachern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Powder Springs, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Coweta High School at Pebblebrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mableton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allatoona High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennesaw Mountain High School at Cherokee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Canton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lassiter High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
