Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fulton County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
South Cobb High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Grove High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landmark Christian School at Callaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithia Springs High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forsyth Central High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Johnson High School - Gainesville at Midtown High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: College Park, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: East Point, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alpharetta High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverwood High School at Marist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: College Park, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon School at St Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lassiter High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lambert High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at North Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunwoody High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Grove High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount Paran Christian School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
