Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the Georgia game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Bulldogs with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Georgia Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Georgia team leaders

Want to buy Javyn Nicholson's jersey? Or another Georgia player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Javyn Nicholson 6 15.5 9.0 1.0 0.8 0.5 Zoesha Smith 6 12.7 5.2 1.3 1.0 0.5 De'Mauri Flournoy 6 10.3 1.8 1.8 1.7 0.0 Taniyah Thompson 6 6.8 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Asia Avinger 6 6.0 2.2 2.8 1.8 0.3 Chloe Chapman 6 5.2 3.3 3.8 1.5 0.2 Jordan Isaacs 6 4.7 6.0 1.3 0.8 0.5 Destiny Thomas 6 4.3 6.3 0.5 0.7 0.8 Fatima Diakhate 5 2.6 1.4 0.4 0.2 1.0 Stefanie Ingram 6 1.7 1.5 0.7 0.7 0.0

Georgia season stats

Georgia has a 5-1 record on the season so far.

The Bulldogs are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).

On November 22 versus the Purdue Boilermakers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in the RPI, Georgia claimed its signature win of the season, a 65-57 victory at a neutral site.

This season, the Bulldogs haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Georgia's 23 remaining games, six are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Georgia games

Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Duke H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Furman H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Troy H 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Tech H 1:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Pittsburgh N 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Georgia this season.

Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.