The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will next play on the road against the North Florida Ospreys, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Georgia Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 North Florida A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Tennessee A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 UNC Wilmington H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 FGCU N 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Southern Miss H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Arkansas State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UL Monroe A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Marshall A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Georgia State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Coastal Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Georgia State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Appalachian State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Troy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Appalachian State H 3:00 PM

Georgia Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Florida Ospreys
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: UNF Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Georgia Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyren Moore 8 12.1 1.8 1.9 0.8 0.0 48.5% (33-68) 38.5% (15-39)
Jamar Franklin 8 9.9 2.4 0.0 0.9 0.1 39.7% (27-68) 37.8% (14-37)
Deuce Dean 7 11.3 2.1 2.3 1.0 0.1 36.4% (24-66) 40.7% (11-27)
Avantae Parker 8 6.4 5.1 0.8 0.8 0.3 43.2% (16-37) 16.7% (1-6)
Malik Tidwell 7 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 36.0% (18-50) 29.0% (9-31)

