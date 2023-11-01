Georgia Southern's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Eagles are currently 6-2) on Monday, December 11 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Chicago State Cougars.

Upcoming Georgia Southern games

Georgia Southern's next matchup information

Opponent: Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Jones Convocation Center

Top Georgia Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Terren Ward 8 21.5 10.3 2.4 2.4 0.8 46.5% (66-142) 36.8% (14-38) Simone James 8 12.0 4.8 1.8 2.4 0.8 54.4% (43-79) 20.0% (3-15) Eden Johnson 7 7.9 5.6 1.0 1.4 0.7 40.7% (22-54) 12.5% (2-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill 8 6.0 2.0 3.8 1.0 0.1 36.2% (17-47) 18.2% (2-11) Zaria Johnson 8 5.9 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 40.6% (13-32) 35.7% (5-14)

