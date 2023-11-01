Next up for the Georgia State Panthers women (4-2) is a game away versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Georgia State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Georgia Tech A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Winthrop A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Clemson A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 LaGrange H 1:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Troy A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UL Monroe H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Marshall H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Appalachian State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Southern Miss A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Alabama A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Georgia Southern A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Old Dominion A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 JMU H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgia Southern H 1:00 PM

Georgia State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Top Georgia State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mikyla Tolivert 5 13.0 4.0 2.4 1.6 0.6 34.7% (17-49) 16.7% (2-12)
Crystal Henderson 6 10.5 3.2 3.7 2.3 0.0 37.0% (20-54) 27.8% (5-18)
Kaleigh Addie 6 9.8 1.0 1.2 1.8 0.0 55.9% (19-34) 60.0% (6-10)
Mya Williams 6 9.5 1.7 1.5 1.0 0.0 32.8% (21-64) 31.3% (10-32)
Deasia Merrill 5 7.2 6.8 0.6 0.8 1.4 51.6% (16-31) 0.0% (0-1)

