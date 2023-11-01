When you're cheering on Georgia Tech during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Yellow Jackets' recent numbers and trends, below.

Georgia Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Miles Kelly 5 19.4 6.6 1.6 1.0 0.4 Dabbo Coleman 5 10.8 2.8 0.6 0.6 0.2 Kowacie Reeves 5 10.8 4.4 1.4 1.0 1.6 Kyle Sturdivant 5 9.0 2.0 3.4 0.6 0.0 Tyzhaun Claude 5 8.2 5.6 1.4 0.6 0.2 Amaree Abram 4 5.0 3.0 1.8 0.3 0.3 Naithan George 2 9.5 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 Baye Ndongo 2 5.0 7.0 1.5 1.5 2.0 Ebenezer Dowuona 5 1.6 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.6 Ibrahima Sacko 5 1.6 4.2 0.2 1.2 0.2

Georgia Tech season stats

Georgia Tech has three wins so far this season (3-2).

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Georgia Tech has four games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Georgia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Duke H 2:15 PM Tue, Dec 5 Georgia A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Alabama A&M H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Penn State N 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UMass N 9:00 PM

