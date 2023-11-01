The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) will be at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Georgia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Alabama A&M H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Penn State N 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 UMass N 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Florida State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Boston College H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Notre Dame H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Duke A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Clemson A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Virginia H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Pittsburgh H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Virginia Tech A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 North Carolina H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 NC State A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Louisville A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Georgia Tech's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Georgia Tech players

Shop for Georgia Tech gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Miles Kelly 7 17.9 6.7 2.0 0.9 0.4 34.8% (40-115) 27.1% (13-48)
Kowacie Reeves 7 11.4 4.1 1.0 0.7 1.1 47.4% (27-57) 40.7% (11-27)
Dabbo Coleman 7 9.6 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.3 44.9% (22-49) 40.6% (13-32)
Kyle Sturdivant 7 7.7 1.4 3.4 0.6 0.0 41.7% (20-48) 30.8% (4-13)
Tyzhaun Claude 7 7.1 5.7 1.3 0.4 0.1 40.0% (18-45) 14.3% (1-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.