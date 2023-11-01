Southeast Division rivals square off when the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at State Farm Arena, starting on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averaged 26.2 points last season, plus 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists.

Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela posted 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists. He made 65.3% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu put up 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole put up 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last season, shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.

Deni Avdija posted 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.2% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Wizards 118.4 Points Avg. 113.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.3% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.2% Three Point % 35.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.