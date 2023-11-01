The Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) will be on the road against the the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Kennesaw State Owls in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Kennesaw State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State's next matchup information

Opponent: South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: G.B. Hodge Center

G.B. Hodge Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Kennesaw State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Kennesaw State players

Shop for Kennesaw State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Simeon Cottle 9 16.7 2.4 2.9 1.9 0.1 42.2% (54-128) 32.8% (22-67) Terrell Burden 9 12.9 4.2 5.9 1.6 0.1 35.4% (35-99) 29.0% (9-31) Demond Robinson 9 12.8 8.9 1.1 1.9 1.1 46.9% (46-98) 23.3% (7-30) Quincy Adekokoya 9 12.3 4.1 1.4 0.9 0.8 42.5% (34-80) 37.3% (19-51) Jamel King 9 8.0 2.6 0.9 1.0 1.3 34.7% (25-72) 24.4% (11-45)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.