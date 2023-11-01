Kennesaw State (3-4) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM ET, on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

If you're looking to go to see the Kennesaw State Owls in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Kennesaw State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Belmont H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 San Diego State N 1:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Providence N 1:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Georgetown H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Mercer A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Queens (NC) H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 North Florida H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Jacksonville H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Stetson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 FGCU A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 North Alabama A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Central Arkansas H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Austin Peay H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Lipscomb H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Humphrey Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Kennesaw State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Kennesaw State players

Shop for Kennesaw State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Prencis Harden 7 11.6 4.9 0.9 1.3 0.4 41.4% (29-70) -
Carly Hooks 6 11.0 3.3 2.0 0.8 0.8 28.7% (25-87) 25.0% (4-16)
Keyarah Berry 5 10.2 3.4 0.4 1.2 0.0 41.3% (19-46) 38.5% (5-13)
Sophia Rueppell 7 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.6 0.0 35.7% (15-42) 24.2% (8-33)
Trynce Taylor 6 4.3 3.0 0.3 1.0 0.5 42.3% (11-26) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.