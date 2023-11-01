Mercer (3-8) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

If you're looking to catch the Mercer Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Mercer games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Jacksonville H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Appalachian State A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Bethune-Cookman H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Kennesaw State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 East Tennessee State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Western Carolina H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Wofford A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Furman A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Samford A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 East Tennessee State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Chattanooga H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Mercer's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Corbett Sports Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Mercer's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Mercer players

Shop for Mercer gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Briana Peguero 11 12.4 2.3 1.4 1.0 0.2 36.2% (51-141) 35.0% (21-60)
Mackenzie Johnson 11 10.6 7.7 1.5 0.5 0.4 41.9% (44-105) 50.0% (2-4)
Deja Williams 11 9.5 2.3 2.7 1.3 0.1 30.2% (32-106) 32.9% (24-73)
Stacie Jones 11 8.9 7.5 1.1 0.6 0.6 42.2% (38-90) -
Ashlee Locke 11 5.1 4.2 1.3 0.8 1.0 37.3% (25-67) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.