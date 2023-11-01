Buy Tickets for Mercer Bears Women's Basketball Games
Mercer (3-8) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
Upcoming Mercer games
Mercer's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Corbett Sports Center
Top Mercer players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Briana Peguero
|11
|12.4
|2.3
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|36.2% (51-141)
|35.0% (21-60)
|Mackenzie Johnson
|11
|10.6
|7.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.4
|41.9% (44-105)
|50.0% (2-4)
|Deja Williams
|11
|9.5
|2.3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|30.2% (32-106)
|32.9% (24-73)
|Stacie Jones
|11
|8.9
|7.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.6
|42.2% (38-90)
|-
|Ashlee Locke
|11
|5.1
|4.2
|1.3
|0.8
|1.0
|37.3% (25-67)
|-
