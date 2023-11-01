Where to Get Tyler Allgeier Falcons Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons take the field, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other apparel. Below, you will find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Allgeier's numbers.
Tyler Allgeier 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|125
|402
|3
|3.2
|17
|12
|83
|0
Allgeier Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|75
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|16
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|7
|12
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|7
|16
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|17
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|21
|59
|0
|3
|53
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|12
|39
|1
|2
|-9
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|9
|31
|0
|1
|7
|0
Tyler Allgeier's Next Game
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
