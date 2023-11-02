Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bibb County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southwest High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Central Fellowship Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Presbyterian Day School at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencer High School at Academy for Classical Education
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howard High School at Westside High School - Macon
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
