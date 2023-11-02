If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Columbia County, Georgia this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fullington Academy at Augusta Preparatory Day School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 2

6:50 PM ET on November 2 Location: Martinez, GA

Martinez, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Greenbrier High School at Bradwell Institute

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hinesville, GA

Hinesville, GA Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Evans High School at South Effingham High School