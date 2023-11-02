If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in DeKalb County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Miller Grove High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dunwoody High School at North Atlanta High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3

8:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Grove High School at Carver High School