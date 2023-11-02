Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsberg stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Forsberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.