The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

