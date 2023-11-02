In Oconee County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

    • Oconee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Franklin County High School at Oconee County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Watkinsville, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bogart, GA
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bogart, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

