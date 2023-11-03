Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Bartow County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bartow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Adairsville High School at Coahulla Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
