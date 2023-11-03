Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Berrien County, Georgia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Berrien County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Berrien High School at Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fitzgerald, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
