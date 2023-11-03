High school football is happening this week in Bulloch County, Georgia, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Jenkins County High School at Portal Middle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Portal, GA

Portal, GA Conference: 1A Division II - Region 3

1A Division II - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bulloch Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bellville, GA

Bellville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Bulloch High School at Burke County High School