Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bulloch County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Bulloch County, Georgia, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Jenkins County High School at Portal Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Portal, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bulloch Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Bulloch High School at Burke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
