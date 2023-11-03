Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burke County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Burke County, Georgia this week, we've got the information.
Burke County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Southeast Bulloch High School at Burke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
