Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Carroll County, Georgia this week.
Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Crawford County High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Temple, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowdon High School at Mt. Zion High School - Carroll
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 7B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll County Central High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ringgold, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
