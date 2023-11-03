Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Cherokee County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Allatoona High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennesaw Mountain High School at Cherokee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Canton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Rome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
