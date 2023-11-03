Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coweta County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Coweta County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Coweta County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Newnan High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Trinity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Sharpsburg, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Coweta High School at Pebblebrook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mableton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.