High school football competition in Effingham County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Effingham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Brunswick High School at Effingham County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Springfield, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Evans High School at South Effingham High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Guyton, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

