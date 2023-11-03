Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Haralson County, Georgia this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Haralson County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Fannin County High School at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
