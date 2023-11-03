Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jenkins County, Georgia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Jenkins County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Jenkins County High School at Portal Middle High School