Julius Randle's New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Randle produced six points, six rebounds and four assists.

Below, we break down Randle's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+162)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last season, conceding 113.3 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last year, allowing 44.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks conceded 23.9 per contest last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

Giving up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bucks were 11th in the league in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 40 25 16 5 1 0 2 11/30/2022 39 18 8 5 1 0 0 10/28/2022 31 14 12 2 0 0 1

