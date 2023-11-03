Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lumpkin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lumpkin County, Georgia this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Lumpkin County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Lumpkin County High School at West Hall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Oakwood, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.