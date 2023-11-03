Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lumpkin County, Georgia this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Lumpkin County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Lumpkin County High School at West Hall High School