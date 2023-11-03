If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Oconee County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Oconee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3

6:55 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA Conference: 1A - Region 5

1A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin County High School at Oconee County High School