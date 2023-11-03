Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tift County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Tift County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tift County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tift County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell Academy at Tiftarea Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chula, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
