Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Northwest Whitfield High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adairsville High School at Coahulla Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
