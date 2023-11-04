Our projection model predicts the Auburn Tigers will beat the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at FirstBank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (49.5) Auburn 34, Vanderbilt 20

Week 10 SEC Predictions

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Tigers are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 12.5-point favorites or more, Auburn has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers have played eight games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 49.5, 3.1 points fewer than the average total in Auburn games thus far this season.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores are just 1-8-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, the Commodores are 1-4 against the spread.

Commodores games have hit the over in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).

Vanderbilt games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.1 points, 5.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 26.8 22.5 34.4 19 14 28.3 Vanderbilt 25.4 34.2 30.2 32.2 19.5 36.8

