The Auburn Tigers (4-4) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Auburn ranks 71st in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and 46th in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) this year. Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 436.8 total yards per game, which ranks 14th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 105th with 335.2 total yards per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on SEC Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Auburn Vanderbilt 346.9 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.2 (87th) 369.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.8 (132nd) 186.0 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.8 (124th) 160.9 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (59th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (116th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn so far this season. He has 1,075 passing yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 297 yards (37.1 ypg) on 69 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 453 yards on 89 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Jay Fair has hauled in 25 receptions for 266 yards (33.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 215 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Shane Hooks has a total of 133 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 1,251 yards (139.0 yards per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has run for 277 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Sedrick Alexander has taken 65 carries and totaled 250 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has racked up 591 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 365 receiving yards (40.6 yards per game) on 31 receptions.

London Humphreys' 14 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 350 yards (38.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Auburn or Vanderbilt gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.