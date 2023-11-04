Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 10 college football schedule, including a Missouri Tigers playing the Georgia Bulldogs that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Virginia (-1.5)
Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14 Missouri Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-15.5)
No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)
Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-2)
