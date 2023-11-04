The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) hit the road for a Sun Belt clash against the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

James Madison ranks 39th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 55th in the FBS (30.4 points per game), and it is 67th on defense (25.5 points allowed per contest).

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Georgia State vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Georgia State James Madison 415.1 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.8 (61st) 401.5 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.6 (32nd) 191.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.6 (78th) 224 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.1 (45th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,789 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 448 yards (56 ypg) on 90 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 197 carries for 1,060 yards, or 132.5 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 13 catches for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis leads his squad with 658 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 482-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 41 targets.

Jacari Carter's 35 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 189 yards.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has compiled 2,036 yards (254.5 ypg) on 148-of-226 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 210 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 486 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns in the pass game.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 73 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 35 receptions for 691 yards (86.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 594-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 48 targets.

Phoenix Sproles' 26 grabs are good enough for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.