In a clash of ACC teams, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Virginia favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-1.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-2.5) 56.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Virginia is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cavaliers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

