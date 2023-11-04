SEC foes meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) and the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fourth-best with 507.0 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 272.1 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Missouri is putting up 33.9 points per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks 53rd in the FBS on defense (23.3 points given up per game).

Below in this article, we will give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Georgia vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Georgia Missouri 507.0 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (37th) 272.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (33rd) 172.1 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.6 (77th) 334.9 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.1 (20th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 2,467 yards (308.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 555 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Kendall Milton has racked up 251 yards on 49 attempts, scoring four times.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 41 catches for 566 yards (70.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has put up a 365-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 35 passes on 43 targets.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 341 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recored 2,236 passing yards, or 279.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.7% of his passes and has thrown 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Cody Schrader has run for 807 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 274 yards (on 62 carries) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has totaled 60 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 898 (112.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has six touchdowns.

Theo Wease has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 440 yards (55.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper's 28 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 359 yards (44.9 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.