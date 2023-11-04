The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 15:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In one of 10 games this year, Nyquist has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of 10 games this year, Nyquist has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Nyquist has had an assist twice this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Nyquist has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Nyquist going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

