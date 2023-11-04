The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Atlanta has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at eighth.

The Hawks average 14.2 more points per game (122.8) than the Pelicans allow (108.6).

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Atlanta is 3-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks scored 119.6 points per game last season, 2.4 more than they averaged away (117.2).

In 2022-23, the Hawks conceded 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than away (118.9).

The Hawks sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (10.7 per game) than away (10.8) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%).

