When the Edmonton Oilers face the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Saturday (the puck drops at 3:00 PM ET), Evan Bouchard and Roman Josi will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is a key offensive option for Nashville, with nine points this season, as he has put up one goal and eight assists in 10 games.

Nashville's Josi has posted seven total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and five assists.

This season, Ryan O'Reilly has four goals and three assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, giving up six goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 39 saves with an .867% save percentage (60th in the league).

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 13 points. He has scored four goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Bouchard has chipped in with nine points (three goals, six assists).

Connor McDavid's total of nine points is via two goals and seven assists.

In four games, Jack Campbell's record is 1-3-0. He has conceded 15 goals (4.35 goals against average) and has racked up 106 saves.

Predators vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 22nd 2.78 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 30th 4 Goals Allowed 3 12th 7th 33.3 Shots 30.9 17th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.1 9th 13th 21.21% Power Play % 23.26% 11th 28th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 69.7% 29th

