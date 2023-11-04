The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O'Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a bet on O'Reilly? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:26 per game on the ice, is -4.

In three of 10 games this year, O'Reilly has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of 10 games this season, O'Reilly has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 10 games this season, O'Reilly has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 5 7 Points 2 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

