For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Samuel Fagemo a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fagemo stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Fagemo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

